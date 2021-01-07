Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Bancorporation National Zions Sells 20,090 Shares

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,090 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,586,306.40. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $734,300.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $719,700.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,093,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $1,507,400.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $758,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $749,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 11,448 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $808,572.24.

On Monday, December 7th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 21,448 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,523,880.40.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 18,552 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $1,282,499.76.

On Friday, November 27th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $339,500.00.

Shares of AGM stock traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.55. The company had a trading volume of 102,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,761. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.09. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $84.13. The stock has a market cap of $864.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 209.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 516.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

