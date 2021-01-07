Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 113.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 209.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 112.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 75,478 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,524,828.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,057 shares of company stock worth $23,966,013. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

AGM opened at $80.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average is $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $864.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $84.13.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $47.05 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.