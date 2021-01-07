Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) (LON:FXPO) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) (LON:FXPO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 310.98 ($4.06) and last traded at GBX 303.20 ($3.96), with a volume of 489395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.60 ($3.69).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L)’s previous dividend of $0.07. Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 166.67 ($2.18).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 257.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 202.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97. The firm has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

