Fetch Price Reaches $0.0409 (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Fetch token can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and WazirX. During the last week, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Fetch has a total market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00043476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00313909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00032291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,080.90 or 0.02822288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Fetch

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

