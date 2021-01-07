Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 396.21 ($5.18) and last traded at GBX 395.50 ($5.17), with a volume of 1081504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387 ($5.06).

Specifically, insider Vanessa Donegan purchased 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of £19,896.64 ($25,995.09).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 377.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 338.60.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.

