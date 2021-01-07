Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Holdings Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 11.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 33.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 4.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 34,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth about $111,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Shares of FDUS opened at $13.17 on Thursday. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $321.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.96 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

