Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidus Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.70.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $13.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.91. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 5.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 100.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 57,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 29.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 71,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.