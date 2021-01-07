Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s previous close.

FITB has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 297,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,177,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

