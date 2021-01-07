Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s previous close.
FITB has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.
Shares of FITB stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 297,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,177,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62.
In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
