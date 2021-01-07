Financial Comparison: Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) versus Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Moelis & Company and Westwood Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 2 5 3 0 2.10 Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Moelis & Company presently has a consensus price target of $40.56, suggesting a potential downside of 18.61%. Given Moelis & Company’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Moelis & Company is more favorable than Westwood Holdings Group.

Profitability

This table compares Moelis & Company and Westwood Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 9.91% 23.47% 8.93% Westwood Holdings Group 3.08% 2.85% 2.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moelis & Company and Westwood Holdings Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company $746.53 million 4.27 $105.10 million $1.96 25.42 Westwood Holdings Group $84.08 million 1.53 $5.91 million N/A N/A

Moelis & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Moelis & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Moelis & Company shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Westwood Holdings Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. It has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y Scherer, S.C. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

