Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.51

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.51 and traded as high as $30.74. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 92,407,301 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLF. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 280,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 34.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 69,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at about $324,000.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.