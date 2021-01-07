First American Bank Invests $204,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $50,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.79.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 7,648 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $1,139,169.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,029.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,335.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,203 shares of company stock worth $51,155,283. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $163.85 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

