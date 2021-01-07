First American Bank Takes Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUN. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.39.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN opened at $27.96 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.