First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) shot up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.28. 339,416 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 241,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBNC. DA Davidson upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Gabelli lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. G.Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $76.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.19 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

In related news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,020,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,192.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $243,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,943,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Bancorp by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 45,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 16.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 45,067 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 20.6% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 304,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 51,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 256,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

