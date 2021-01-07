First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Trading 9.5% Higher

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.02. 1,564,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 931,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCF. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.12.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 54,277 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 15.6% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 103.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 309,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

