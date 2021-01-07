First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 1,382.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,384 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 167.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other First Hawaiian news, Director Vanessa L. Washington acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,215.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. ValuEngine raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.