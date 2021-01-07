First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $7.53 on Wednesday, hitting $99.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,693,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,306. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.51. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $109.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.70 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $44,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,659.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $752,534.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $809,138.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,647,357 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1,203.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 70,205 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

