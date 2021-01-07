First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of First Solar from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of First Solar from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.53.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $99.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average is $75.51. First Solar has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.70 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $44,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,659.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $752,534.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,138.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,647,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $901,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in First Solar by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 27,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

