First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.32

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.32 and traded as high as $30.37. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund shares last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 210,571 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,605,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,531,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 47,603 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

