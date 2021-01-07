First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Trading Up 2.2%

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) shares were up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.68 and last traded at $35.54. Approximately 1,681,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,456,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,568,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,321 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $34,014,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $20,931,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,933,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,665,000 after buying an additional 637,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,186,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,984,000 after buying an additional 377,550 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

