Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FBC. BidaskClub raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.67.

FBC stock opened at $40.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.77. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $275,112,563.95. Also, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.