FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.76 and last traded at $27.80. Approximately 76,729 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 73,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 134,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter.

