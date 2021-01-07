Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on FND. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.81.

NYSE FND opened at $98.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $101.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $633,165.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,089.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $420,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,734.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,414 shares of company stock worth $17,915,993. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,531,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,230,000 after acquiring an additional 785,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,336,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,947,000 after purchasing an additional 764,306 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $32,060,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 211.9% during the second quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 623,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,963,000 after purchasing an additional 423,808 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.