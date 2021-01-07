Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Trading 11.4% Higher

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)’s share price traded up 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.29. 281,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 183,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

FFIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flushing Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,779.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 1,203.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 120,776 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 78,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 36,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Flushing Financial by 27.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 161,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

