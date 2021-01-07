Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock Price Up 13.8%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)’s share price rose 13.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 593,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 494,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

FLUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $208.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flux Power stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 158,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Flux Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

