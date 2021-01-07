Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE) Insider Timothy Paul Carrol Sells 20,000 Shares

Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE) insider Timothy Paul Carrol sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,048 ($13.69), for a total value of £209,600 ($273,843.74).

Shares of TUNE stock opened at GBX 1,050 ($13.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of £615.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 998.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 846.92. Focusrite plc has a 1-year low of GBX 335 ($4.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,080 ($14.11).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Focusrite plc (TUNE.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Focusrite plc (TUNE.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

