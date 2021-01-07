Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Major Shareholder Purchases $334,659.00 in Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 8,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $334,659.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 108,263 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $4,198,439.14.

On Friday, December 18th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 99,675 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $3,881,344.50.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 153,730 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $5,949,351.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 594,868 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $22,349,190.76.

On Friday, November 27th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 342,840 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $13,082,774.40.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 509,575 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $19,695,073.75.

Shares of FL opened at $43.60 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

FL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Foot Locker by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 167,308 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 83,654 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,359 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 313,697 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

