Force Protocol (FOR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $892,221.00

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Force Protocol has a market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.98 or 0.00318565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00033012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,110.14 or 0.02829703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Force Protocol Profile

Force Protocol is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Force Protocol Token Trading

Force Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

