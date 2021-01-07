Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.45.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Forterra from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Friday, September 11th.
NASDAQ FRTA traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $18.41. 871,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,447. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
In other Forterra news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,338,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after purchasing an additional 609,792 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Forterra by 26.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,042,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after buying an additional 425,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Forterra by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after buying an additional 37,487 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,004,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 499,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 47,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.
Forterra Company Profile
Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.
