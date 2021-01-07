Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Forterra from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Friday, September 11th.

NASDAQ FRTA traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $18.41. 871,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,447. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forterra news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,338,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after purchasing an additional 609,792 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Forterra by 26.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,042,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after buying an additional 425,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Forterra by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after buying an additional 37,487 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,004,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 499,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 47,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

