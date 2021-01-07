Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FTNT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Edward Jones started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.43.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $138.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $153.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.78.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at $674,587,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,686 shares of company stock worth $4,999,532. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,329,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 34.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fortinet by 27.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.