Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.09

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and traded as high as $7.90. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 26,886 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Forward Pharma A/S by 50.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,741 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Forward Pharma A/S by 186.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Forward Pharma A/S by 39.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

