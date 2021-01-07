Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Trading Down 0.3%

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.58 and last traded at $26.73. 5,886 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 4,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.49% of Franklin FTSE India ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

