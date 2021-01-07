Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Price Up 6.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s stock price rose 6.3% on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Freeport-McMoRan traded as high as $30.51 and last traded at $30.16. Approximately 40,545,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 32,706,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.37.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,397,605 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,855,800,000 after buying an additional 1,051,623 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,453,839 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $632,698,000 after buying an additional 866,116 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,409,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $178,437,000 after buying an additional 245,620 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,008,000 after buying an additional 5,158,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after buying an additional 2,145,941 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.07 and a beta of 2.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

