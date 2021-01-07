Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FREQ has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $42.89.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,132,593.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,883,348.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,714 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,530. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $234,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

