Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.77. 314,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 193,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $989.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,853,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,006,077.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 364,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 247,801 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth $1,279,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 44.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 32,681 shares during the period. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

