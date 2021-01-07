Frontier Achieves Market Cap of $7.04 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frontier has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00027443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00112037 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.03 or 0.00486728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00049770 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00237217 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00016067 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,630,007 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

Buying and Selling Frontier

Frontier can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

