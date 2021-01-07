FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FuelCell Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered FuelCell Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

FCEL opened at $12.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 5.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $440,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $180,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 27.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 485,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 104,612 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 13.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

