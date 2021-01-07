Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 390 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,390,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $179.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.74 and a 200-day moving average of $134.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.65, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

