Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 410 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $466.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $223.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,145,376. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.27.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

