Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,162 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,248,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 783.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,739,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. TheStreet raised The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $69.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average is $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $70.34. The company has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.20, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

