Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.07 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.42.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $90.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.14.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

