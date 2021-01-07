Fulton Bank N.A. Has $8.50 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,498,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,306,000 after purchasing an additional 82,005 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

NYSE:MRK opened at $82.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average is $80.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.06. The company has a market capitalization of $208.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

