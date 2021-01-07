Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,198 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $3,965,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,999 shares of company stock valued at $63,102,074 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $216.15 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.86 and a 200-day moving average of $228.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.97.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

