Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after purchasing an additional 758,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,920,000 after buying an additional 387,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at $22,886,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in Unilever by 166.9% during the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 588,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,284,000 after buying an additional 367,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth $5,863,000. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock opened at $60.65 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

