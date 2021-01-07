Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 465 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 721,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,625,000 after purchasing an additional 176,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

