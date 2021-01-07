Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 98 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $726,897 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.90.

NYSE:DRI opened at $120.90 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $125.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of -125.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.34%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

