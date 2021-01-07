Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.71.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $267.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $288.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

