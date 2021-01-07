Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $236.32 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $242.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

