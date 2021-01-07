FY2020 Earnings Estimate for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Issued By Barrington Research

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for IMAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss expects that the company will earn ($2.20) per share for the year. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMAX. ValuEngine lowered IMAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $18.55 on Thursday. IMAX has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 51.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

