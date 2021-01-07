FY2020 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.89 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.67. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays raised Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $73.68 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

