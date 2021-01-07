FY2020 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $23.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $22.99. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ORLY. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $465.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $450.34 and a 200-day moving average of $452.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,210. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

